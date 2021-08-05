Huddersfield Town's £146m fantasy football squad value compared to Bournemouth & Swansea City

Fantasy football isn't just for the Premier League, and the fans of second-tier clubs can get involved in the action to, with the highly-addictive game set to kick off alongside the new season this weekend.

Like FPL, Gaffr allows fans, with an in-game virtual budget of £100m, to craft their own dream Championship XI, who will pick up points for clean sheets, goals and assists throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

We've taken a look at the value of each club's players, and worked out their overall team value, and this is how Huddersfield Town's team worth stands up alongside the rest of the division.

It goes without saying, these are in-game values, rather than estimations of the players' market values, and offer little in the way of insight into how much the players are actually worth.

However, it does give a decent indication of perceived squad strength heading into the new season:

1. 24th - Derby County Overall squad value: £77.5m. Number of players: 15. Average player value: £5.2m. Most valuable player: Colin Kazim-Richards (£7m) Photo: Alex Pantling

2. 23rd - Reading Overall squad value: £112m. Number of players: 20. Average player value: £5.6m. Most valuable player: Lucas Joao (£10m) Photo: Naomi Baker

3. 22nd - Peterborough United Overall squad value: £115m. Number of players: 24. Average player value: £4.8m. Most valuable player: Jonson Clarke-Harris (£6m) Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. 21st - Blackburn Rovers Overall squad value: £118m. Number of players: 21. Average player value: £.5.6m. Most valuable player: Adam Armstrong (£11m) Photo: Jan Kruger