Huddersfield Town's Rolando Aarons suffers yet another injury setback but Danel Sinani is fit after Covid-19

It was the only bad news in an otherwise positive injury bulletin ahead of the Championship trip to Bristol City.

The Terriers tried to sign the winger in August 2020 and came back in for him in the January transfer window when a move could not be completed in time. But the winger has made just five Championship starts this year.

SETBACK: Rolando Aarons has another knee problem

He returned from a knee injury earlier this month, when his eight minutes of football at Barnsley were his first of the season, but has now suffered a fresh problem.

"We didn't talk about Rolando Aarons before the game against Coventry but in the B team game against Middlesbrough he picked up an injury," revealed Corberan.

"We are still waiting to talk to the specialists to see how long it could take.

"In the next week we are hoping to find out how long the recovery could take."

Huddersfield picked up no fresh injury problems in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City, and at the time of writing were reporting a clean bill of health with regards to Covid-19 after Danel Sinani's recovery.

"We have recovered Sinani now," said Corberan. "He has done all the medical tests, all the blood tests and completed a week of training, so everything is positive."

One player who is making progress is right-back Pipa.

"He was training on Tuesday, he trained today (Thursday) and he will train tomorrow," said the coach.

"Little by little he will start his normal recovery.

"He still has pain but the medical staff know this is something normal that is going to happen to him.

"Little by little he needs to have the habit that he can do the actions he needs to without pain. It's a key stage of the recovery.