Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken on why he signed new contract
The Dutchman, pictured, joined to play wing-back in January, but quickly adapted to a role as an out-and-out winger, and this week was rewarded with a new three-year contract.
Seeing his family so happy in West Yorkshire persuaded the 25-year-old to sign it.
“After a rough couple of months since I've been here and thinking this summer about what I want and what my plans are for the future , I spoke to the gaffer and Jake (Edwards, the chief executive), expressed my feelings, and I'm glad we got the deal done.
“When I came here my missus was pregnant, my daughter was born in Leeds so a lot has happened here.
“I know my family is happy here. If your (elder) daughter tells you every day, 'Daddy I'm really happy here,' that gets you thinking. That was a big reason for me to sign the contract.”
He is also enjoying his new role in manager Lee Grant's revamped side.
“I came here as a full-back,” he pointed out. “I played over 100 games as a left-back, then came here to play a bit higher, as a wing-back back, for maybe five games.
“Worthy (caretaker coach Jon Worthington) put me in a higher role. I think it suits my style of play.
“I'm still learning on the job. I've only played there for 10 games and I think the numbers have shown I can play there but there's room for improvement.”
Summer signing Sean Roughan is back in training after the injury which cut short his debut – the 3-0 win over Leyton Orient which his replacement Roosken scored in – but Grant insists he will not be taking any short-term risks with the fitness of his players.
Fellow new signings Leo Castledine, Marcus McGuane and Murray Wallace missed the game. Grant will only play them at Reading on Saturday if he is sure they are ready.
“They're all on different schedules but we've got to be smart with all three of them,” said Grant.
“As I said to all of these guys when they signed, we've signed you for the period, we've not signed you for next week, for Leyton Orient, Reading, Leicester or Blackpool. You're on the journey with us so let's manage you accordingly.
“We're getting to the point now where one or two are really close. As long we're on the same page, which we have been up to this point, we shouldn't encounter any issues.”
