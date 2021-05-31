Huddersfield Town's Scott High can follow Lewis O'Brien's lead - Carlos Corberan

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The Dewsbury-born player, 20 - who made his first competitive start in the Terriers' final Championship game of 2020-21 at Reading - has penned fresh terms with his deal now running until the summer of 2025.

The club have retained the option of a further year's extension.

B team captain High, named as the club’s Academy Player of the Year in 2019, made his first-team debut as a substitute on the final day of the 2019-20 season at Millwall and made 17 appearances in a loan spell at Shrewsbury Town in the first half of 20-21.

Upon returning to Town, High made 13 appearances from the bench in the second half of the campaign.

Head coach Carlos Corberán explained: “This is very positive for the club. During the second half of last season, Scott showed he is a player who can help the team to compete well in the Championship.

“He follows in the footsteps of another Academy graduate, Lewis O’Brien, in terms of his hard-working mentality, and it’s very positive to work with players like this.

"This highlights the excellent work that our Academy is making with our young footballers.