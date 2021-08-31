Huddersfield Town’s Tom Lees welcomes new, demanding environment

Town head into the international break on the back of three successive league wins – a first in the era of Carlos Corberan.

The ‘old pro’ in Lees, who joined the club from Sheffield Wednesday at the start of August, is refusing to get carried away, but if application, intensity and hard work counts for anything, then Town are building a platform for a better time of it in 2021-22.

Lees himself has been impressed by the culture at the club and the working environment where daily standards are high.

BRING IT ON: Huddersfield Town's Tom Lees. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

He said: “I think there are a lot of boys here who have things to prove. It is a very good dressing room and a big focus on the recruitment has been on how the players are as people. It bodes well for a good dressing room.

“The environment you have come into is very demanding. All the staff are on it and demanding from you and that comes from the coach as well.

“You definitely know that when you come through the gates at training, you are going to be worked hard until you get to go home. It is a new environment for me and I am just enjoying it.

“Even though I have only been here a short time, the one thing that cannot get thrown at the team is a lack of work-rate because it is demanded in training and how you live outside the club. I think that shows on the pitch.

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

“You know that if you are not running, you will be held accountable next time you are in at training.”

Moving across Yorkshire to Town saw Lees renew acquaintances with a familiar face from the start of his career at Leeds in Huddersfield’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby – a former team-mate at United.

A chat with Bromby helped further convince him that a move to Town was the right call.

He added: “When I was making my debut there, he was in the team and definitely fantastic with the younger players and really good with me and brilliant in that respect. He is just a good guy.