Huddersfield Town's trip to Coventry City rearranged again as Bristol City fixture given new date

Huddersfield Town’s visit to Coventry City has been changed for a second time due to Bristol City’s involvement in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Nigel Pearson’s side beat Swansea City in their third-round replay on Tuesday night, setting up a an all-Championship tie against West Brom. That result has caused a reshuffle in the Terriers’ fixture schedule.

Mark Fotheringham’s men were due to host the Robins on Saturday, January 28 but that has been moved to Tuesday, March 7 (7.45pm) due to City’s progress in the FA Cup.

Huddersfield had been due to visit Coventry in midweek but that fixture has now been pushed back to Saturday, January 28. The original visit to the midlands was initially meant to take place in August but was postponed due to concerns over the safety of the playing surface.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: General view inside the stadium, home of Wasps and Coventry City ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

