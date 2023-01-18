Huddersfield Town's trip to Coventry City rearranged again as Bristol City fixture given new date

Nigel Pearson’s side beat Swansea City in their third-round replay on Tuesday night, setting up a an all-Championship tie against West Brom. That result has caused a reshuffle in the Terriers’ fixture schedule.
Mark Fotheringham’s men were due to host the Robins on Saturday, January 28 but that has been moved to Tuesday, March 7 (7.45pm) due to City’s progress in the FA Cup.
Huddersfield had been due to visit Coventry in midweek but that fixture has now been pushed back to Saturday, January 28. The original visit to the midlands was initially meant to take place in August but was postponed due to concerns over the safety of the playing surface.
A number of Coventry’s home games were called off early in the season due to the condition of the pitch at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Both club’s are out of the FA Cup, with Huddersfield losing to Preston in third round while the Sky Blues were beaten by National League side Wrexham.