His Huddersfield Town team host Cardiff City tonight unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions and on the back of winning at Fulham, he is one of its star performers having come through a slight dip in his first full season of league football. Next month he hopes to be part of a play-off as Wales look to reach their first World Cup since 1958. Even walking his dog is a joy right now.

“When I walk my dog around the street it’s always good to see how happy everyone is and it (Huddersfield’s football) is making everyone believe and get excited,” he says.

Because whilst the majority of the footballing world seems to be doubting Thomas and his team-mates’ promotion chances – they are 11th favourites to go up with some bookmakers despite being fifth in the Championship – he senses growing belief in the town.

“It’s always good to dream,” he smiles, but then he smiles a lot.

“This squad is a special squad. There’s a lot of depth, the competition’s right and look at the people who have come into the team in the summer – these are top signings. People probably wrote them off at the start but they showed why they are top players.

“Once you’ve got a defence like Matty Pearson and Tom Lees and a goalkeeper like Lee Nicholls, they’re a brick wall by themselves, let alone collectively.

“It’s good to see the town buzzing and smiling and it comes onto the players. When you see a full stadium it motivates you even more and makes you up your game more. When the fans are buzzing and singing their hearts out, it goes to the players.

“There could be games where it’s not going for us but that’s when we need you even more, to be even louder and show even more pride. They’ve helped us since the start of the season.”

In the winter months when games come thick and fast, football can be hard work for players. Thomas’s coach Carlos Corberan constantly demands huge effort but to see and hear the winger, who 18 months ago was playing at non-league level, is an important reminder: being a professional footballer is brilliant. To not enjoy it would be criminal.

Corberan is a bit different – “a very intense man,” says Thomas, adding: “Now and then you might get a smile off him!” He says Corberan has managed him “better than I thought he would, to be honest, because you have to respect him massively.”

As the coach sees it: “If you perform well and don’t get the result and the situation repeats you can have some doubts about the importance of hard work so I like to see the players get the reward for their hard work, sacrifices and self-demanding.”

Thomas has bought into that, signed as a forward from Boreham Wood in January 2021 but starting the season at wing-back and excelling there. Only around the turn of the year, as Town have gone more from 3-4-2-1 to 4-3-3, has Thomas played further forward, widening his smile.

“Because of the way we play I still feel like I’m playing as a wing-back but I’m enjoying it even more,” he says. “I believe it’s my main position and I want to show the fans this is what I’m like if I’m more attacking.

“The defensive duties are lowered and I’m not going to say I don’t enjoy that but I still have to help the team going forwards and backwards.

“There’s been times when I’ve gone into a back five and forgotten I’m a winger now! I’m enjoying every minute of it.”

The 22-year-old’s willingness to sacrifice himself is, says Corberan, key to his success.

“He doesn’t limit himself,” he argues. “Some players do that when they are not open to playing some positions because it reduces the options they can give you.

“When a player is prepared to play so many positions they have more competitiveness. It’s one of the strengths Sorba has that he’s very focused on performing and competing, not on his position. If he stays like this, he will be an important player.”

A home game provides a perfect opportunity to keep the snowball rolling, and it is a sign of Huddersfield’s strength that although hugely-exciting on-loan 18-year-old Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill is fit for the first time since January 2, with no fresh injuries it is not obvious how he will get back into the team.

It really is a club in a good place.

Last six games: Huddersfield Town WDDWWD; Cardiff City WWDWDW

Referee: O Langford (West Midlands)