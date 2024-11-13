ONE significant facet which has underpinned Rotherham United’s previous three seasons in the third tier, which have all ended in promotion, are set-piece goals.

Amid a poor opening third of the 2024-25 campaign, their numbers in that regard are particularly deflating and help to convey why they are where they find themselves in the table – in the equivalent of no man’s land as it stands.

The 15th–placed Millers, who take a break from action this weekend with their scheduled game against Bolton Wanderers being called off due to international call-ups, have netted just four set-piece goals in their 15 matches thus far.

Only five teams who scored fewer than their current tally of eight goals from open play. Yet is their figure of four goals from set plays which is just as worrying and probably more so, in truth.

Rotherham United midfielder Joe Powell, one of the Millers' main set-piece taker pictured in action at Oakwell on Friday night with Barnsley rival Adam Phillips in close attendance. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

Historically, the Millers’ measurements in that regard have stacked up with the best.

In their previous promotion season from this level in 2021-22, their total of 23 was bettered only by champions Wigan.

Prior to that in the Covid-affected 2019-20, their outstanding tally of 25 set-piece goals in just 35 games - with the table decided on points-per-game - was miles in front of their nearest rival, by six goals.

So far this term, it’s been a different story and a microcosm of their travails arrived in last Friday’s insipid derby loss at Barnsley on another forgettable Millers occasion for all and sundry.

Evans, whose side have lost four of their past five matches in all competitions - acknowledged: "Our quality from set-plays was poor. Normally, the one or two lads who do that for us are very good, but they were poor.

"That doesn't create any momentum for you. If you look at Barnsley's set-plays, they're putting the ball on the money for guys to go and physically have a challenge.

"We're not getting the opportunity for players like (Sean) Raggett and (Zak) Jules to go and have a challenge.”

Before heading to Crawley for their next league fixture on Saturday week, the Millers are in EFL Trophy action at Bradford City in their final group game next Tuesday and given events at Oakwell, it is a game which will assume more importance that it would have.

"We work hard on the training ground and go to Bradford and represent ourselves in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy as best we can, Evans added.

"Then we go to Crawley. Then we have the best part of six weeks to get ourselves in the picture before we can strengthen the group."

The run-in to the end of the calendar year promises to be a critical one for the Millers' promotion prospects and Evans.

Chants of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' arrived at the final whistle at Oakwell, with Evans himself also receiving censure from sections of angry fans.