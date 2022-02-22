Hull City 0 Barnsley 2 - player ratings

ON FORM: Callum Styles wheels away after scoring the opening goal for Barnsley

The quality of some of their first-half football in particular belied their position at the bottom of the table, whilst Hull were desperately disappointing in front of their biggest crowd for five years.

Hull City

Harvey Cartwright – a couple of good saves were almost undone by a fumble from AMine Bassi's presumably swerving shot but he recovered well and take satisfaction from a full debut where he was offered little protection 6

Sean McLoughlin – hard to find much positive to say about any of the Hull defenders 5

Jacob Greaves – better than he showed last night, as was the case for all his team-mates 5

Brandon Fleming – had his hands full with Callum Styles in the mood 5

Richie Smallwood – unable to get to grips with Barnsley' s classy and positive midfield 5

Regan Slater – played a lovely pass to release Tyler Smith one-on-one 6

Ryan Longman – made way after negligible impact 5

George Honeyman – a surprising choice as the sponsor's man of the match 5

Lewis-Potter – should have buried an early chance, curled a good shot just over the top corner late in the first half 6

Marcus Forss – difficult for most centre-forwards to perform without seeing the ball 6

Substitutes:

Greg Docherty (for Smallwood, 60) – asking too much for anyone to turn the tide 5

Tyler Smith (for Forss, 60) – missed his one-on-one chance 6

Liam Walsh (for Longman, 78) – N/A

Not used: A Jones, Moncur, Huddlestone, Robson.

Barnsley

Brad Collins – made a good save with his legs from Smith to preserve his clean sheet 7

Jordan Williams – limited to Keane Lewis-Potter to two chance, though Hull's players have to take a lot of credit for that too 7

Michal Helik – would have scored higher had he had more to do 6

Mads Andersen – see Helik 6

Matty Wolfe – a good performance at left-back 7

Callum Styles – a first-half pass to Remy Vita was gorgeous on its own 7

Quina – pulled the midfield strings elegantly 8

Claudio Gomes – played his part in the overloads Barnsley had on the left 7

Remy Vita – finding his feet after a slow start 7

Carlton Morris – an assist and a lovely goal 8

Amine Bassi – oozed quality playing up front 8

Substitutes:

Callum Brittain (for Bassi, 76) – a good substitution because it allowed Bassi his ovation 5

Josh Benson (for Wolfe, 83) – N/A

Devante Cole (for Styles, 87) – N/A