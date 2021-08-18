Hull City 0 Derby County 1 - player ratings

Despite a debut from the bench for Tom Huddlestone, the Tigers were never able to lift themselves to the levels required against a Rams team who have had a difficult summer, as reflected in the player ratings.

Matt Ingram – did reasonably well until the blunder that decided the game 5

Lewie Coyle – got in some good crossing positions but unable to pick out team-mates 6

DEBUT: Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone

Alfie Jones – had a let-off when Sam Baldock got in too easily behind him 6

Jacob Greaves – turned badly when Kamil Jozwiak hit the post 5

Callum Elder – his best moment was a cross ruined by an offside flag 6

Richie Smallwood – worked hard in midfield 6

Greg Docherty – pulled deeper to deal with Louie Sibley 6

Randell Williams – the odd flash of skill but not much to write home about on his first Tigers start 6

Matt Smith – unable to have as much influence as Hull needed in the hole 5

Keane Lewis-Potter – a couple of nearly moments but no more 6

Josh Magennis – working off starvation rations after a difficult early header 6.

Substitutes:

Tom Huddlestone (for Smallwood, 73) – unable to have the impact fans were desperately hoping for 6

WIlliam Jarvis (for Williams, 73) – a deflected shot late on 6

Tom Eaves (for Smith, 78) – encouraged on by the crowd but unable to tip the balance 5