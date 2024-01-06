Hull City 1 Birmingham City 1: Matty Jacob's magic FA Cup moment keeps Tigers in competition
A much-changed Tigers side saw more of the ball in the 1-1 draw but were disjointed for large spells against a resilient Birmingham. The hosts fell behind to a Lukas Jutkiewicz header but Jacob, on just his second appearance for the club, forced a replay with a dramatic late goal.
The early stages of the encounter were tepid, with both sides feeling each other out. Jutkiewicz was the first to catch a glimpse of goal, stinging Ryan Allsop’s palms with a low drive from the left-hand side of the box.
He then squandered a golden opportunity to put the visitors ahead, dragging a shot wide from the centre of the box with Allsop vulnerable. However, he soon made amends for the miss by meeting Cody Drameh’s cross and heading Birmingham into the lead.
The Blues almost made it two in quick succession when Siriki Dembele charged forward and rattled the crossbar with a thunderous effort.
Chances were at a premium for the Tigers, who looked nowhere near as surgical as they have proven they can be. Aaron Connolly lifted over after being teed up by Jacob, and Greg Docherty saw a shot deflected after surging into the box at speed.
The first half fizzled out with neither side probing with purpose, although Hull ended the opening 45 looking more assured than they had early on.
Dion Sanderson had the first chance of the second half, unleashing a speculative effort from distance that was beaten away by Allsop.
Liam Rosenior took action to address Hull’s lack of attacking fluidity, introducing Billy Sharp for his Tigers debut along with Tyler Morton and Ozan Tufan. Sharp’s first contribution was to chase down a ball over the top and square to Connolly, who lost possession under pressure.
Connolly was then thwarted by Etheridge as Hull started upping the ante in search of a leveller. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also tried his luck but his powerful drive was down the throat of the Blues stopper.
Sayyadmanesh turned provider to feed Jacob, although the Hull youngster’s effort flew wildly over. Jacob, however, soon got his moment.
Etheridge spilled a well-struck Connolly effort and Jacob pounced to level with just three minutes of normal time remaining.
Both sides hunted a winner and came close to booking their place in the fourth round, but will have to do it all over again in a replay.