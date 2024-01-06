Hull City academy product Matty Jacob kept the Tigers in the FA Cup with a late equaliser against Birmingham City.

A much-changed Tigers side saw more of the ball in the 1-1 draw but were disjointed for large spells against a resilient Birmingham. The hosts fell behind to a Lukas Jutkiewicz header but Jacob, on just his second appearance for the club, forced a replay with a dramatic late goal.

The early stages of the encounter were tepid, with both sides feeling each other out. Jutkiewicz was the first to catch a glimpse of goal, stinging Ryan Allsop’s palms with a low drive from the left-hand side of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then squandered a golden opportunity to put the visitors ahead, dragging a shot wide from the centre of the box with Allsop vulnerable. However, he soon made amends for the miss by meeting Cody Drameh’s cross and heading Birmingham into the lead.

HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Matty Jacob of Hull City celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Hull City and Birmingham City at MKM Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Hull, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The Blues almost made it two in quick succession when Siriki Dembele charged forward and rattled the crossbar with a thunderous effort.

Chances were at a premium for the Tigers, who looked nowhere near as surgical as they have proven they can be. Aaron Connolly lifted over after being teed up by Jacob, and Greg Docherty saw a shot deflected after surging into the box at speed.

The first half fizzled out with neither side probing with purpose, although Hull ended the opening 45 looking more assured than they had early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dion Sanderson had the first chance of the second half, unleashing a speculative effort from distance that was beaten away by Allsop.

Liam Rosenior took action to address Hull’s lack of attacking fluidity, introducing Billy Sharp for his Tigers debut along with Tyler Morton and Ozan Tufan. Sharp’s first contribution was to chase down a ball over the top and square to Connolly, who lost possession under pressure.

Connolly was then thwarted by Etheridge as Hull started upping the ante in search of a leveller. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also tried his luck but his powerful drive was down the throat of the Blues stopper.

Sayyadmanesh turned provider to feed Jacob, although the Hull youngster’s effort flew wildly over. Jacob, however, soon got his moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Etheridge spilled a well-struck Connolly effort and Jacob pounced to level with just three minutes of normal time remaining.