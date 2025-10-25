HULL CITY were left frustrated after substitute Luke Berry struck late to secure Charlton Athletic a dramatic draw at the MKM Stadium.

Berry’s stoppage-time header earned his side a share of the points after Joe Gelhardt’s early second-half strike had put the Tigers ahead.

Both teams went into the game on the fringe of the play-offs as two of the in-form outfits in the Championship.

Nathan Jones Addicks’ are the surprise package of the season so far after winning promotion via the League One play-offs.

STRIKE ONE: Joe Gelhardt fired Hull City into the lead, but they were denied three points by a late equaliser at the MKM Stadium Picture:Tony Johnson

But the Tigers have also shocked the pundits, who had them tipped to be among the struggling sides this campaign.

Hull goalkeeper Ivor Pandur stood up to deny Tyreece Campbell who got on the end of a Kayne Ramsay ball to volley goalwards after two minutes.

Campbell was presented with another chance in a similar position a minute later but shot off target as Charlton started well.

Hull forced their third corner following their first shot on target as Regan Slater saw his effort blocked after winning possession.

Matt Crooks then had a shot deflected behind as City came more into the game and from another corner Semi Ajayi’s back-heel was saved by Thomas Kaminski.

Ajayi got on the end of Ryan Giles’ cross but his shot was easy for Kaminski to get down to as the home side pressed for the opener 25 minutes in.

Campbell saw another shot from the edge of the area sail over as Charlton found their way back into the Hull half of the pitch.

Pandur again denied Campbell, this time on the edge of his area, as the Charlton forward tried to steer the ball past the Hull goalkeeper.

Gelhardt found Crooks with a pinpoint pass and Charlton defender Lloyd Jones nearly steered the ball past his own goalkeeper but the game remained goalless at the break.

City took the lead with the first attack of the second half as Gelhardt pounced on a mistake as Charlton tried to clear and shot low in the corner for his third goal in as many games.

Kyle Joseph fired at a Charlton defender as Hull tried to press home their advantage, with Slater then seeing a shot deflected for a corner just before the hour.

Sonny Carey fired at Pandur from long range and Campbell headed wide as Charlton searched for an equaliser.

Gelhardt led a Hull break and tested Kaminski with a rising shot from the edge of the area before a weak long-range effort from Carey was easy for Pandur.

Ajayi blocked a shot from Berry and Hull countered with Liam Millar also seeing his effort denied.