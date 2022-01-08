Hull City 2 Everton 3 AET - player ratings

The Championship side took the Toffees to extra time before succumbing to a 3-2 defeat, with some wonderful individual performances.

Nathan Baxter – made some good saves and should not be blamed for the rocket from Andros Townsend which beat him in extra-time 8

FIRST HULL GOAL: Tyler Smith scored after 43 seconds

Sean McLoughlin – defended really well at the heart of the back three 7

Jacob Greaves – had a difficult night but that had a lot to do with how good Anthony Gordon was. Might be fortunate there was no VAR 5

Randell Williams – gave his side cutting edge down the right in the early stages, despite it being only his third Hull start 6

Richie Smallwood – picked his passes well as Hull dominated the midfield early on and stopped the game running away from his team when Everton woke up 7

Greg Docherty – similar story to Smallwood 7

George Honeyman – brilliant from the moment he put the ball in for Tyler Smith's opener to his last-ditch tackle to stop a 120th-minuter counter-attack 9

Keane Lewis-Potter – made to work hard in the opposite direction to the one he prefers, but it could have been different had his shot not hit the post 6

Tom Eaves – there is just something about the FA Cup that brings the best out of the targetman 7

Tyler Smith – set the ball rolling with his first Hull goal after only 43 seconds, and played really well at centre-forward 7

Substitutes:

George Moncur (for Docherty, 63) – kept his composure for Longman's goal 6

Tom Huddlestone (for Smallwood, 63) – brought his experience and class to the game 6

Ryan Longman (for Williams, 63) – wonderful finish to make it 2-2 7