Hull City 'ahead of rivals' in pursuit of Liverpool star linked with Leeds United and Southampton
According to Sky Sports, the Tigers are in pole position to secure the services of the 21-year-old on loan. A move could reportedly progress quickly in the hope he could be registered in time for Hull’s clash with Norwich City on Friday (January 12).
If a deal is struck, it would be a major coup for Hull considering he has been linked with their Championship counterparts Leeds United and Southampton. He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at RB Leipzig, although found opportunities limited.
Hull boss Liam Rosenior has already teased fans with talk of an incoming player and addressed the speculation following the draw with Birmingham City at the weekend. He said there had been progress on a particular deal that he could not wait to get over the line.
Rosenior explained: "Progress has been made in terms of that particular one. There's been an agreement between the clubs, there's been an agreement that the player wants to come here against some big clubs with huge competition.
"I can't wait for that one to get over the line because I think it will show everyone that we have a great reputation in the way that we play.
"We have a great reputation the way the club is growing and I think the fans will be really excited once they see who it is."
It remains to be seen whether Carvalho was indeed the player Rosenior was talking about, although the attacking midfielder is a player likely to excite fans if he arrives at the MKM Stadium.