Hull City aim for quick Ruben Selles replacement to avoid repeat of last season's slow start

Hull City are keen to make a swift appointment in their search for a new coach after seemingly learning some of the lessons of last summer.

During coach Tim Walter's unveiling last summer, owner Acun Ilicali joked he was normally frustrated his vice-chairman and right-hand man Tan Kesler took longer than he liked to enact his big decisions, but in this case he was satisfied there was no need to rush.

Walter was a disaster as coach, and Kesler was soon out of a job too.

Ruben Selles replaced Walter in December, but he too was sacked on Thursday, meaning Ilicali must again decide who he wants to take charge of the first team.

But with his "brain team" assembled in Turkey this week, planning for the latest managerial appointment has been able to start discussing that with Ilicali – very hands-on when it comes to Hull’s big footballing decisions – straight away.

Sporting director Jared Dublin, new head of recruitment Martin Hodge and director Mustapha Yokes have been in Istanbul this week to review last season and plan for what is to come in 2025-26. Deciding whether or not to sack Selles was one item on the agenda, but by no means the only one.

Selles was handed a fire-fighting job after the terrible start Hull made to the campaign.

Seventh the previous season, they were bottom of the table with 15 points from 19 matches when the Spaniard took over.

SACKED: Ruben Selles (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He led them to safety on goal difference on the final day of the season but in turning around a demoralised and injury-hit squad, the football Selles’ team played did not satisfy Ilicali’s craving for excitement.

Walter's tactics and man-management were both a factor in the mess he inherited, but the German was also hamstrung by a very slow recruitment drive which saw only one player signed before a winless pre-season, despite a summer clearout of the squad. Only three more were on board when the campaign kicked off.

Neither Dublin nor Hodge were at the club then, and this week has been about ensuring that does not happen again.

The recruitment team do not need a head coach to sign players but it would help to have his input. Ryan Giles' loan from Luton Town was made permanent last summer but Walter did not take to the left-back, who was loaned to Middlesbrough in January.

FALSE START: Acun Ilıcalı, (left) thought he had appointed Pedro Martins (right) in 2022, only for the Portuguese to change his mind (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

Despite being well practiced at recruiting managers – Selles' replacement will be the fifth head coach Ilicali has appointed in under three-and-a-half years – landing them quickly has often been challenging.

Shota Arveladze very quickly replaced Grant McCann in 2022, but would have been lined up when Ilicali was negotiating to buy the Championship club.

His successor took longer to find, with Pedro Martins backing out on the job at the 11th hour after being photographed with the chairman at a Hull game. Caretaker Andy Dawson oversaw seven matches before Liam Rosenior came in as coach.

Although Rosenior was sacked in May, Walter did not start his job until July, though this had much to do with personal circumstances.

Moving from Walter to Selles took two weeks, during which time Dawson oversaw two more defeats.