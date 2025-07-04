Hull City allow defender to join League One club on loan
The 24-year-old made just eight Championship appearances for City last term and was keen to get out on loan after failing to feature in any of the club's final 16 matches of 2024-25.
The Barnsley-born player has been linked with several League One clubs, including Bolton Wanderers, previously this summer, while also having overseas interest in Switzerland.
Academy product Jacob made his first-team debut on New Year's Day in 2024 at Sheffield Wednesday.
The left-back, who spent a loan spell at Gateshead earlier in his career, penned his first professional contract in May 2019 and was awarded a long-term deal in March 2024 following a breakthrough 2023-24 season when he made 15 appearances.
Reading CEO Joe Jacobson said: "We're really happy to bring Matty into the club as we step up our preparations for the new season. He's a player who has been on our radar for a while, and I know he'll make a big impact.
"We're continuing to put the pieces together for our recruitment this summer, for what is shaping up to be an exciting season for the Royals."
Manager Noel Hunt, commented: "Matty joins us and brings plenty of versatility to his role in our defence. As a player he's very strong going forward, but also demonstrates the necessary qualities in his defensive duties.
"He's someone I've had my eye on for a while now, and after spending time playing at the level above, I know he will be a valuable asset for us throughout the season."
