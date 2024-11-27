THE go-to football show that regularly features all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s EFL clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

The midweek derby between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at the KCOM Stadium is oikely to have been a significant occasion for the future of Tigers boss Tim Walter – and our podcast panel of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall give their take on the season so far for the East Yorkshire club and what is likely to happen next.

They also cast their collective eyes over Huddersfield Town’s promising form which is gradually turning them into a genuine play-off contender in League One.

Back in the Championship, Leeds United’s ability to bounce back from a lte equaliser by Swansea City and reply to post s 4-3 win in South Wales shows a resilience not seen perhaps enough times this season.

Elsewhere, promotion rivals Sheffield United enhanced their hopes of a top-two finish with a clinical 3-0 midweek win over Oxford United.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.