Hull City and Tim Walter plus Leeds United and Sheffield United's high aims - The YP FootballTalk Podcast
The midweek derby between Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday at the KCOM Stadium is oikely to have been a significant occasion for the future of Tigers boss Tim Walter – and our podcast panel of Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall give their take on the season so far for the East Yorkshire club and what is likely to happen next.
They also cast their collective eyes over Huddersfield Town’s promising form which is gradually turning them into a genuine play-off contender in League One.
Back in the Championship, Leeds United’s ability to bounce back from a lte equaliser by Swansea City and reply to post s 4-3 win in South Wales shows a resilience not seen perhaps enough times this season.
Elsewhere, promotion rivals Sheffield United enhanced their hopes of a top-two finish with a clinical 3-0 midweek win over Oxford United.
