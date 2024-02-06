Hull City announce operating loss of £21m and huge 86 per cent increase in wages spending in latest set of accounts filed by Championship club
The deficit represents a huge rise of 162 per cent on their previous set of figures, with the period in the new accounts covering Acun Ilicali's first full year at the Tigers helm.
The figures - covering the year ending June 30, 2023 – also revealed that revenue increased by 18 per cent to £18m, while matchday revenue rose 12 per cent to £6m.Meanwhile, wages showed a huge increase of 86 per cent to £24m, with figures revealing that 131 per cent of the club's total revenue was spent on salaries.
City owner lIicali has invested significant amounts of money in player recruitment, both in terms of transfer fees and wages since taking over, having made no secret of his desire to reach the Premier League.
Player purchases totalled £8m in the latest figures, with sales standing at £15m following Keane Lewis-Potter's big-money sale to Brentford.
The period does not cover the club's recruitment in the last summer window which saw Jaden Philogene sign for £5m from Aston Villa, with the club also spending a significant amount in the recent winter window, both in fees and wages, to sign the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury.
Rent paid to Hull City Council for the use of the MKM Stadium rose to £1.6m under the agreed lease arrangements, the latest figures have also revealed.