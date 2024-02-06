The deficit represents a huge rise of 162 per cent on their previous set of figures, with the period in the new accounts covering Acun Ilicali's first full year at the Tigers helm.

The figures - covering the year ending June 30, 2023 – also revealed that revenue increased by 18 per cent to £18m, while matchday revenue rose 12 per cent to £6m.Meanwhile, wages showed a huge increase of 86 per cent to £24m, with figures revealing that 131 per cent of the club's total revenue was spent on salaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City owner lIicali has invested significant amounts of money in player recruitment, both in terms of transfer fees and wages since taking over, having made no secret of his desire to reach the Premier League.

MKM Stadium, home of Hull City AFC.

Player purchases totalled £8m in the latest figures, with sales standing at £15m following Keane Lewis-Potter's big-money sale to Brentford.

The period does not cover the club's recruitment in the last summer window which saw Jaden Philogene sign for £5m from Aston Villa, with the club also spending a significant amount in the recent winter window, both in fees and wages, to sign the likes of Fabio Carvalho, Ryan Giles and Anass Zaroury.