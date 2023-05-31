Hull City have announced three pre-season friendlies as they begin their preparations for the 2023-24 season.

Liam Rosenior's side will travel to League Two Grimsby Town on July 15 for a 3pm game before Yorkshire derbies at home to Barnsley and away to Bradford City the following week.

The Oakwell will kick off at 7.45pm on July 18, and the Valley Parade is another Saturday 3pm fixture. Hull lost to Bradford in last season’s League Cup.

Barnsley and Bradford both missed out in the end-of-season play-offs for Leagues One and Two respectively.

Hull's ambition was to be in the Championship version, but they fell well short of it, finishing in 15th.

But since Rosenior replaced Shota Arveladze in October, there has been a sense that if the Tigers can recruit better this summer, they could have a genuine push for promotion.

Those July games will give an early indication of how realistic those hopes are.