Hull City appoint continental coaches to work alongside head coach Tim Walter at Championship club
The duo were part of Walter’s coaching team at former club Hamburg and have now officially joined up with him in East Yorkshire. Andy Dawson is expected to stay on at the club.
Speaking at his unveiling last month, Walter said: "I will bring two coaches from my older club with me, both German.
"I also spoke to Andy Dawson. We had a really good call and he's a very good guy who can help me very much. It will be perfect. The rest of the staff will stay and everybody begins from the start.
"In my opinion it will be a perfect match to have this knowledge about this league."
German born Tapalovic, 47, was capped three times by Croatia during his playing days where he represented Bochum, Schalke, 1860 Munich before ending his career at HNK Rijeka.
He started out in coaching in the academy at former club 1860 before later becoming the club’s assistant coach.
UEFA A Licence holder Tapalovic later worked in Australia where he spent two years Down Under with the A-League side Adelaide United before switching to Melbourne Victory.
Walter lured him back to Germany when he took over at the Volksparkstadion in 2021, with the Bundesliga.2 outfit subsequently reaching the play-offs on two occasions.Hübner, 40, worked at TB Jahn Zeiskam before joining Karlsruher as assistant manager of their Under-19’s side, where he was first introduced to Walter.
He worked his way up to youth manager before joining forces with Walter at Hamburg, also in 2021, like Tapalovic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.