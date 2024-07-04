Hull City appoint continental coaches to work alongside head coach Tim Walter at Championship club

HULL CITY have confirmed the dual appointments of Filip Tapalovic and Julian Hubner as assistants to head coach Tim Walter at the Championship club.

The duo were part of Walter’s coaching team at former club Hamburg and have now officially joined up with him in East Yorkshire. Andy Dawson is expected to stay on at the club.

Speaking at his unveiling last month, Walter said: "I will bring two coaches from my older club with me, both German.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I also spoke to Andy Dawson. We had a really good call and he's a very good guy who can help me very much. It will be perfect. The rest of the staff will stay and everybody begins from the start.

Hull City head coach Tim Walter, who will be assisted by Filip Tapalovic and Julian Hubner following confirmation of their appointments at the Championship club on Thursday.

"In my opinion it will be a perfect match to have this knowledge about this league."

German born Tapalovic, 47, was capped three times by Croatia during his playing days where he represented Bochum, Schalke, 1860 Munich before ending his career at HNK Rijeka.

He started out in coaching in the academy at former club 1860 before later becoming the club’s assistant coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UEFA A Licence holder Tapalovic later worked in Australia where he spent two years Down Under with the A-League side Adelaide United before switching to Melbourne Victory.

Walter lured him back to Germany when he took over at the Volksparkstadion in 2021, with the Bundesliga.2 outfit subsequently reaching the play-offs on two occasions.Hübner, 40, worked at TB Jahn Zeiskam before joining Karlsruher as assistant manager of their Under-19’s side, where he was first introduced to Walter.