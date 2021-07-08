Hull City arrival Ryan Longman looking to be a ‘nuisance’

Ryan Longman playing for AFC Wimbledon. Picture: PA

The 20-year-old has rebuffed rival Championship interest to head to East Yorkshire, having impressed on loan at League One outfit AFC Wimbledon last term – where he scored nine times and provided five assists to help the Dons escape relegation.

Having just signed a new two-year-deal with Albion, Longman has now been allowed out on loan once again to test himself at second-tier level, with his flexibility in operating in several attacking positions likely to bolster the options of Grant McCann

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buoyed by the fillip of fresh terms at Brighton, the Redhill-born player is determined to continue his development at Hull.

He said: “It has given me that little bit of security and obviously, we’ve had good discussions with Brighton and they are looking for me to progress and get minutes in the Championship, so I can go back to them and develop as a better player.

“There were a few clubs who I have spoken to over the past six weeks. But when I spoke to Grant and I came down and visited the training ground and the stadium, I was really impressed.

“I think the way Grant presented himself and his philosophies and how he is as a person just drew me in.”

Specifically on his playing style, he continued: “I like to be exciting and create a lot of chances and obviously goals and assists are a bonus. I like to be very direct and a nuisance to defenders.

“I am quite a versatile player and it is a good thing in the modern-day game. Watching and playing against them last season and speaking to the gaffer, I think it will suit my game-play down to a tee.”

Longman is Hull’s fifth signing of the close season following on from the captures of Nathan Baxter, Randell Williams, George Moncur and Andy Cannon.

McCann said: “He had a tremendous season last year at AFC Wimbledon and was a top target of ours.

“We wanted to bring in something different to complement our forward players and Ryan will certainly do that.