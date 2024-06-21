Hull City attacking midfielder in talks about a return to his homeland with leading Turkish Liga side
The ex-Turkish international, 29, who joined Hull in a big-money deal from Fenerbahce in the summer of 2022, is in discussions with the former Super Lig champions.
Tufan enjoyed a productive 2023-24 campaign on the personal front at Hull, with Trabzonspor confident of luring him back to his homeland, with discussions between both clubs said to be ongoing - although no agreement has been struck thus far.
The playmaker hit double figures with 10 goals in 40 appearances last term, including an early-season hat-trick versus Sheffield Wednesday.
Other leading Hull players are being targeted in this country, with defender Jacob Greaves tipped to move to the Premier League this summer, with Everton and Ipswich Town among his admirers, while winger Jaden Philogene is said to be on the wanted list of West Ham and Southampton.
Meanwhile, Tufan's suitors Trabzonspor are also keen on signing Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser.
The former Rotherham United schemer - whose father is Turkish - made 33 appearances for Boro last term, having joined on a three-and-a-half year deal in January 2023.
