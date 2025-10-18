Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic and his Birmingham City counterpart Chris Davies were involved in a war-of-words during a fracas that overshadowed the Tigers’ 3-2 victory at St Andrew’s.

The Blues’ first defeat in the league at home since April last year was not the main talking point after the game as the managers continued their verbal warfare in the post-match press conferences.

Jakirovic claimed Davies swore at him and alleged a member of security staff told him to “go back to Croatia”.

Birmingham later issued a statement refuting - “in the strongest possible terms” - Jakirovic’s claim.

Davies denied swearing and said he was focused on the game restarting following the melee while claiming Jakirovic refused to shake his hand at the end of the game.

The trouble started when Kyle Joseph appeared to catch Patrick Roberts close to the dug-outs in the 42nd minute. Play continued before Birmingham committed a foul seconds later.

A disturbance then kicked off involving almost every player on the pitch - including the two goalkeepers on the halfway line.

Security staff tried to pull the feuding players apart and the match was eventually restarted by referee Ruebyn Ricardo, who brandished four yellow cards to a variety of players and associated staff.

Sergej Jakirovic’s allegation

Jakirovic said: “I was in my technical space. They came to us. I asked Chris ‘why do you come into my space?’.

“And he said to me ‘f*** you’. And some of the security staff too – they said that I should go back to Croatia.

“I’m hard-born. I’m not afraid of anyone. I’m doing my job in this country. I would never say something like this. It’s disrespectful. For me, this is a disaster. I’m a big boy. I can take care of myself.”

Birmingham City response

A statement from Birmingham read: “Birmingham City are aware of a serious allegation made by Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic towards a member of the security team.

“Having conducted an internal investigation, the club refute, in the strongest possible terms, Mr Jakirovic’s claims.

“In addition, we are disappointed the allegation was made in a public press conference. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Davies said he had never experienced his handshake being snubbed, insisting: “There was a melee of people as there normally is during those circumstances.

“From my point of view, I was making sure we were getting our people back and carrying on with the game. There were a lot of their staff coming over and trying to be involved.

“Emotions are running high. It happens every week. Unfortunately, it has culminated in him not to shaking my hand which I’ve never experienced before since I’ve been a coach. It says a lot but it is what it is.”

Hull led 2-1 at the break after a Jack Robinson own goal and Regan Slater’s strike sandwiched Jay Stansfield’s leveller. Robinson was then sent off just before the hour for foul and abusive language.