Hull City boss baffled by 'weak' display in defeat at Derby County

The 3-1 loss was City's second-straight defeat after they were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

At Pride Park, the visitors began well with Keane Lewis-Potter forcing Ryan Allsop into a flying save in the fourth minute but Derby took control after Craig Forsyth headed in Jason Knight’s cross in the 19th minute.

Tom Lawrence added a second before half time and just two minutes into the second half Festy Ebosele struck to give the Rams an unassailable lead.

Hull did manage to get on the scoresheet in 65th minute when Craig Forsyth put the ball in his own net as Derby's hopes of a miraculous escape remain alive.

Arveladze was disappointed by the performance as much as the result as Hull remain on 32 points and 12 points above the relegation zone.

“It’s difficult for me to explain why we were so weak at things that we are really good at," he admitted.

“Like team work, winning the first and second ball we are good at but today we lost those kind of balls.

DISAPPOINTED: Hull City manager Shota Arveladze. Picture: PA Wire.

“We started well and things were going the way we talked about. We spoke about some things which worked well but then after the goal we lose every ball and every bounce was for Derby.