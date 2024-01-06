Hull City boss Liam Rosenior hailed young duo Matty Jacob and Harry Vaughan after the 1-1 draw with Birmingham City – but revealed injury blows for Cyrus Christie and Liam Delap.

Jacob forced an FA Cup replay when he prodded home in the 87th minute, capping an impressive display. Rosenior could do little but wax lyrical about the defender post-match, despite his frustration regarding the result.

He said: “[I’m] delighted it was Matty Jacob because he deserved the goal from his performance and his general application since I've been at the club with him.

"He's been a really bright spark in terms of his commitment to his training, his professionalism, and I think his temperament shone through. Not just today but at the Sheffield Wednesday game as well.”

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior was delighted with the performances of Matty Jacob and Harry Vaughan. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fellow fringe player Vaughan also stood out on his first start for the Tigers since August.

Rosenior said: “I love him. The demands and expectations of this club, and the level, has gone up. The bar's been raised from last season. Last season I came in, the remit was to make sure we consolidated and stayed in the league.

"This year, with the potential of the players I've got, with what I think we can achieve, we've got to be pushing for the top six. I'm not trying to be arrogant or shout from the rooftops - that's our aim this season, that's our target. Last season, when Harry Vaughan came in, we were safe from relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a perfect opportunity to go out and be fearless and develop him in that way, to have some positive experience playing at first-team level. This year, we've recruited in his area of the pitch. Obviously, Jaden's [Philogene] out injured.

"Now, what I need to see from Harry is that temperament grow with the group. That's part of training as well. We analyse all of the players in training, their levels, and Harry was outstanding today. He's someone that has a really bright future in the game.”

Among the players missing from the Hull squad were defender Christie and loanee frontman Delap. It was revealed prior to the FA Cup clash that both had fitness issues, although the extent of their injuries has now been revealed.