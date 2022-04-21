The EFL Championship season is fast approaching its conclusion and clubs are working hard behind the scenes to get their squads in place for the next campaign.

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze is demanding more from an out of contract player, who is being linked with several other EFL clubs, if he wants to earn a new contract with the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have a number of key players with contracts set to expire but the Blades are ‘making progress’ in these discussions while Tottenham Hotspur’s move for a Middlesbrough full-back could be prioritised by the London club due to the player’s home-grown status.

A Fulham star has opened up about the speculation linking him with Liverpool which has been going on all season while Preston North End and Stoke City are said to be monitoring a non-league teenage prospect.

Elsewhere, West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has reportedly told friends he is keen on a move to Spurs while the Baggies are said to be weighing up a move for a Reading midfielder.

Finally, a former Cardiff City boss who led the Bluebirds to the Championship title is amongst the stand out candidates for the vacant job at Scottish Premiership side Hibs and Birmingham City are keen to keep a hold of a current loan player for next season.

Here are the transfer gossips stories making the headlines on Thursday morning:

1. Baggies could make Swift signing West Brom are weighing up a move for Reading's John Swift having regularly sent scouts to watch the midfielder over the past few months (Express & Star)

2. Johnstone wants Spurs move West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has told friends he is keen to join Tottenham this summer with his contract set to expire (Football Insider)

3. Former Championship winning Cardiff City boss Malky MacKay, currently in charge of Ross County, is the 'stand-out' candidate for the vacant Hibernian managers job as well as the current bookmakers favourite (The Scotsman)

4. Carvalho opens up on Liverpool links Fulham's Fabio Carvalho has spoken about speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool this summer, admitting that it has affected him in recent months (Metro)