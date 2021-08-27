Hull City boss Grant McCann expecting busy few days ahead of transfer deadline day

The Tigers chief is confident that one piece of inward business will be completed before tomorrow’s game with Bournemouth, with Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith widely expected to join on loan.

On the prospect of players heading out of the club, McCann said: “There is a possibility and maybe one or two might want to go and play some football, particularly some the younger ones, I would say.

“There has been a lot of interest in people like Harry Wood, Andy Smith and Harvey Cartwright – young boys who are ready now to go and play in League One or League Two in our opinion.

INCOMING? Sheffield United's Tyler Smith is expected to join Hull City on loan before the weekend. Picture: Joe Prior/Getty Images.

“They are excellent young players.

“There has been quite a bit of interest. But as I always say, we don’t send them to clubs just for the sake of it. We have to understand the manager and how they play and if they are going to fit that system and get game time.

“We will see if anything materalises between now and Tuesday. But ideally, we’d like to get those young players some game time. It is about the right place and environment.”

Defender Alfie Jones and striker Ryan Longman are set to return to the fray after injury for the game against the Cherries and while McCann is hopeful that key duo George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks will be back straight after the international break, he is not putting an exact timescale on their return.

BUSY TIME AHEAD: Hull City manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson

He added: “We are hoping so. Mallik is a bit of a difficult one in terms of timescale, but we are hoping they are not going to be too far away from that first game after the international break.