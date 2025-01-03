Hull City boss hints at role for young midfielder in Tigers' Championship survival fight as Leeds United await on Saturday

HULL CITY head coach Ruben Selles has hinted that young midfielder Harry Vaughan has a role to play in the Tigers’ survival fight - after providing one crumb of comfort in a brutal start to 2025.

City were on the cusp of securing a precious point in their relegation battle and were outside of the bottom three until conceding in the third minute of stoppage time in a 1-0 reverse to Middlesbrough on New Year’s Day.

The strike from Boro replacement Alex Gilbert was the prelude to wild scenes of celebration on the visiting bench, but despair for the Hull contingent in the home dug-out.

The fixture list affords Hull no break on Saturday with league leaders Leeds United head to East Yorkshire for another all-White Rose affair.

Perhaps the only consolation was the spirited cameo from the bench of Harry Vaughan, who burst onto the scene as a teenager towards the end of 2022-23, but has faded into the background since.

Making his first City appearance in just under a year, the 20-year-old handed food for thought for Selles, who is not exactly over-blessed with options out wide and with Hearts target Ryan Longman expected to be sidelined with a groin issue for the next few weeks.

On Vaughan, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Bristol Rovers, Selles said: "We will need to see. For me, it’s still early and we need to see what will come. He is competing for a position like any other player in the team and I think it’s good news we have this type of player with us.

"With the way he is working, I am more than pleased with him and I always like players who can make an impact.

"He did a good job when he came in. We were talking and told him to keep the ball and get the ball down and go in one-against-one situations and help Ryan (Giles) defensively and then create situations. I think he did all of these things."

Meanwhile, Selles says he doesn't expect any incoming transfer activity before the Leeds game despite being 'close' on one or two things.

He added: "We have a couple of things that I think are close but are not really close. I don't think it's going to make an impact in the next two or three days, so it's not going to be any news or a big surprise before Leeds."