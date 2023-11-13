LIAM ROSENIOR has been getting on the case of Hull City striker Liam Delap - and it is clearly paying off.

After a difficult loan stint at Preston last term, the Manchester City frontman is blossoming across the Pennines and has quickly marked himself out to be one of the best young attackers at this level in 2023-24.

On Delap, City's weekend matchwinner, Rosenior said: "He is one of a kind and I love him. He is probably the player who I shout at the most in training.

"But he is a player I enjoy working with a lot as well.

Hull City's Liam Delap, who netted the only goal of the game against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

"Luckily, Justin (Walker - assistant) worked with Liam from a young, young age at Derby. We knew all about Liam and felt he would be a perfect fit for us here because of his education at Manchester City.

"We play in a similar style to them and thought we could get the best out of him and he is showing some really positive moments for us."

While there was satisfaction for Rosenior, Darren Moore's testing start as Huddersfield Town boss continued by virtue of a bitter late loss.

Down on numbers, Town have one won just once in Moore's opening nine games, with supporters being understandably alarmed at developments.

Moore commented: "There's an always an emotional element attached to the result and I can see and understand that.

"But as a group, we are working extremely hard to correct those wrongs and make things right. Some of the 'wrongs' we had two weeks ago, I have seen some 'rights' in terms of performance.

"We've suffered some heavy defeats and there's more solidity to the team now. But for a lapse of concentration, we'd have come out with another positive result. That's the fine margins.