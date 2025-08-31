Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic fails to be 'entertained' as Tigers crash at Bristol City
Striker Emil Riis claimed his first goals of the season for hosts Bristol City – managed by former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber – equalising from close range on 16 minutes and robbing defender Charlie Hughes before breaking clear to make it 3-1 just before the break.
The Tigers had grabbed a third-minute lead when Joe Gelhardt finished coolly from David Akintola’s through-ball, but after Riis’s leveller Anis Mehmeti put the Robins ahead.
Max Bird made it 4-1 by firing in off the underside of the crossbar on 78 minutes before Kyle Joseph scored his first Hull goal in stoppage time.
“It was a great match for the crowd, but for us coaches a game like that is a nightmare,” said a frustrated Tigers boss Jakirovic afterwards.
“The information from my analyst is that we conceded possession in our own half 25 times in the first half. I had a talk with my players at half-time and for 30 minutes in the second half we were better.
"Their goalkeeper has made an unbelievable save and had we scored then it would have been a different game.
“I am very happy for Kyle Joseph that he has scored his first goal because he works very hard and made a difference to our team play in the second half.
“But we had 11 players behind the ball when they scored their fourth goal and I find that unacceptable.
“Individual mistakes happen in football and I am not criticising players for that. What bothers me is that we gave up from our basic football principles.
"You cannot lose your head every time you concede a goal.”
Bristol City: Vitek, Vyner, Dickie, Atkinson (Tanner 83), Sykes (Hirakawa 55), Knight, Randell, McCrorie, Twine (Bird 72), Mehmeti (Mayulu 83), Jakobsen (Cornick 84). Unused substitutes: Lumley, Roberts, Bell, Armstrong.
Hull City: Pandur, Drameh (Belloumi 68), Egan, Hughes, Giles, Lundstram, Slater (McCarthy 90), Akintola (Coyle 68), Gelhardt (Palmer 73), Ndala (Joseph 46), McBurnie. Unused substitutes: Phillips, Williams, Brown, Shehu.
Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey). Attendance: 21,385.