HULL CITY boss Sergej Jakirovic may have been disappointed to concede a late equaliser at the MKM Stadium on Saturday – but he recognises how impressive his team have been over the past week.

The 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic extended the Tigers’ unbeaten record to five games, coming on the back of wins against Birmingham City and Leicester City in the past week and following victory at home to Sheffield United and a point against visitors Preston North End before the international break.

Luke Berry’s late header earned the visitors a share of the spoils after Joe Gelhardt’s early second-half strike had put the Tigers ahead.

The Addicks are the surprise package of the season so far after winning promotion via the League One play-offs. They lie sixth in the table, two places and level on points with the Tigers, who are continuing to defy pre-season predictions tipping them to be down among the strugglers.

“It is disappointing but I’m proud of the players because we have taken 10 points from four games,” said Jakirovic

“We have players there to defend when the ball is coming in. Maybe we lost our stature inside the box. If you offered me this before these three games I would say yes.

"We had a lot of problems before this game, especially in some positions and this is the reason we change our formation.

“We were very successful against long balls but I felt we just lacked a second goal.

PROMISING: Hull City head coach Hull City Sergej Jakirovic, is pleased with his team's run of five games unbeaten. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"You cannot replace Oli McBurnie with his quality but Kyle Joseph gave everything.

"Maybe it would be easier for us with McBurnie but it is what it is.”

On scorer Gelhardt he added: “This is Joe, this is what he does, and he helps us a lot.”

City took the lead with the first attack of the second half as Gelhardt pounced on a mistake as Charlton tried to play out of defence, shooting low into the corner for his third goal in as many games.

ON TARGET: Hull City's Joe Gelhardt scored his third goal in as many games on Saturday. Picture: Scott Heppell/PA

But, without injured leading scorer McBurnie, they lacked the cutting edge to put the game beyond Charlton who pounced late on to secure a draw.

Berry’s deflected shot won Charlton a stoppage-time corner which Bree floated in for an unmarked Berry to head home.

Charlton had not tested Hull for much of the game, with an early effort by Tyreece Campbell their best chance during a bright start before Berry struck.

“It’s an outstanding point,” said Charlton boss, Nathan Jones.

"If you are any team in the Championship, seven points (from the last three games) is an excellent return.

“We have had to dig in. We made a big error to allow them to take the lead.

“To beat Sheffield Wednesday, to beat Ipswich on the road and to draw with a flying Hull is great.

“You can be a bit more upbeat about a seven-point week in the Championship because that is outstanding.

“Getting a point in the Championship is excellent. I’m so proud of the group. This (result) isn’t in isolation because we have had seven points in a week.

“Sometimes I’m a bit animated when people question they are Luton players but they are my players. I signed them for that club. James Bree does what he does (with the corner) and Luke Berry does what he does.”

Hull City: Pandur, Ajayi, Egan, Hughes, Drameh (Coyle 69), Hadziahmetovic, Slater, Giles, Crooks (Millar 69), Joseph (Destan 78), Gelhardt, Millar (Gyabi 82). Unused substitutes: Phillips, Ndala, Williams, Shehu, McCarthy.

Charlton Athletic: Kaminski, Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey (Kelman 70), Apter (Bree 54), Docherty (Berry 70), Carey (Hernandez 87), Bell, Knibbs (Coventry 53), Leaburn, Campbell. Unused substitutes: Mannion, Olaofe, Rankin-Costello, Burke.