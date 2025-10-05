Hull City boss Sergej Jakirovic's anxious wait regarding ex-Sheffield United midfielder as Chris Wilder plots January change
One, in former Blade John Lundstram, lasted just 15 minutes before going off with injury, with not much sympathy from the away section as he headed off.
The other in Kasey Palmer, was not even in the squad because he not ‘mentally ready’ in the words of his manager.
On Lundstram, Jakirovic, who confirmed Kyle Joseph missed out through illness, he said: "He felt his calf.
"I didn't want to take a risk because we had options on the bench. He couldn't help us.
"We will see after the medical examination to see how big the damage is."
And on Palmer, he continued: "He was not ready for this game. Not mentally ready.
"You need to show your quality on the pitch. No one is above the club for me. I have no problems with that."
Meanwhile, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder plans to hold 'honest conversations' with the club's owners COH Sports regarding recruitment in January.
Rock-bottom United lost for the eighth time in nine league matches to compound a horrendous opening to 2025-26.
Wilder said: "I was already looking towards January when I was potentially coming in.
"That work's already been done. So, yes, there's a document going to (the owners) already.
"I know who takes us forward and who doesn't. And there'll be an honest conversation with that. And hopefully people, I'd like to think, will respect my contribution to that and my thought process on that.
"That's what gets us out of this situation and what moves us forward."