Hull City bring in Moroccan midfielder - who becomes first signing of the Sergej Jakirović era

HULL CITY have signed Moroccan under-20 midfielder Reda Laalaoui from Rabat-based Fath Union Sport for an undisclosed fee.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rangy, box-to-box midfielder has become the first signing of the Sergej Jakirović era.

Laalaoui has signed a four-year deal, with the club holding the option of an extra year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rabat-born player joined his hometown club as a youngster and made 23 league appearances last term, scoring four goals.

Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

The 20-year-old has earned 24 caps for his country’s under-20s sides, scoring six times.

Upon signing for the Tigers, Laalaoui said: "I am really happy to join Hull City. It is a historic club in England and I am looking forward to helping the team and making the supporters happy.

"It’s a well-known team in England and one of my dreams was to play in England. As you know, it’s one of the best leagues in the world and I am here to improve myself and it’s important for my development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I always work hard for the team and I play with a lot of grit. I always play to win and I am here to win.