Hull City bring in Moroccan midfielder - who becomes first signing of the Sergej Jakirović era

By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:42 BST
HULL CITY have signed Moroccan under-20 midfielder Reda Laalaoui from Rabat-based Fath Union Sport for an undisclosed fee.

The rangy, box-to-box midfielder has become the first signing of the Sergej Jakirović era.

Laalaoui has signed a four-year deal, with the club holding the option of an extra year.

The Rabat-born player joined his hometown club as a youngster and made 23 league appearances last term, scoring four goals.

Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.placeholder image
Moroccan midfielder Reda Laalaoui. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

The 20-year-old has earned 24 caps for his country’s under-20s sides, scoring six times.

Upon signing for the Tigers, Laalaoui said: "I am really happy to join Hull City. It is a historic club in England and I am looking forward to helping the team and making the supporters happy.

"It’s a well-known team in England and one of my dreams was to play in England. As you know, it’s one of the best leagues in the world and I am here to improve myself and it’s important for my development.

"I always work hard for the team and I play with a lot of grit. I always play to win and I am here to win.

"I am looking forward to seeing the fans at the MKM Stadium and I will do my best to make them happy."

