Hull City bring in Moroccan midfielder - who becomes first signing of the Sergej Jakirović era
The rangy, box-to-box midfielder has become the first signing of the Sergej Jakirović era.
Laalaoui has signed a four-year deal, with the club holding the option of an extra year.
The Rabat-born player joined his hometown club as a youngster and made 23 league appearances last term, scoring four goals.
The 20-year-old has earned 24 caps for his country’s under-20s sides, scoring six times.
Upon signing for the Tigers, Laalaoui said: "I am really happy to join Hull City. It is a historic club in England and I am looking forward to helping the team and making the supporters happy.
"It’s a well-known team in England and one of my dreams was to play in England. As you know, it’s one of the best leagues in the world and I am here to improve myself and it’s important for my development.
"I always work hard for the team and I play with a lot of grit. I always play to win and I am here to win.
"I am looking forward to seeing the fans at the MKM Stadium and I will do my best to make them happy."
