Hull City bring their Ladies team back to the East Riding after troubled time
Off the field, it was a difficult end to 2024-25 for the club, not affiliated with their male namesakes, as they attracted national headlines for off-field behaviour currently under investigation.
But Costello says it will be an "honour" to play in a new home which can give supporters and players what they want.
The Women's National League North side have spent the last two seasons at Barton-Upon-Humber in Lincolnshire but have now moved much closer to home.
"We've listened to the supporters," said Costello. "The supporters want us to play in Hull. Okay, Ferriby technically isn't in Hull, it's in the East Riding, but it's just down the road."
It is a ground which holds special memories for the former Bridlington Town manager but he also thinks practical benefits.
"I've known Les (Hare, the chairman) since 2000," he explained. "I started coaching because my daughter wanted to play football as an under-10 in 2005 and I started at North Ferriby.
"They've got lovely people around him, his groundstaff are superb.
"It will be an honour to play there because the surface will be incredible.
"If you can't play football at Ferriby, there's something wrong with you because it's a fantastic stadium and a fantastic pitch.
"It's an enclosed stadium, good changing facilities, great bar, there'll be food on site, there'll be a tuck shop, so it's a great facility for people to come and watch football.
"Most people who come on a Sunday afternoon are bringing families. The kids are running around enjoying themselves and it's a nice enclosed stadium where they can't get out.
"It'll be great for our supporters because it's not over the (Humber) Bridge.
"Let's hope that gives us an uplift in supporters."
The arrangement is set to be a year-to-year one.
"You don't know where we're going to end up next year and they don't know where they will be," he argued. "They've got ambitions to get promoted as well.
"It may, come to a stage in two years' time they're competing in Conference North and they don't want people on their pitch on a Sunday."