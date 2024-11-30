Hull City caretaker boss Andy Dawson on controversy at Middlesbrough and what he said about his future after Riverside loss

HULL CITY interm head coach Andy Dawson refused to get involved in the controversial first-half incident which went against the Tigers en route to their winless Championship sequence extending to a tenth game in a 3-1 reverse at Middlesbrough.

With the score still goalless after the 20-minute mark, City were incensed when home defender Neto Borges did not see red in the game’s big talking point after seemingly bundling over Joao Pedro when he was sent clear after getting on the wrong side of his opponent.

Dawson said: “Listen, I am not going to comment on the ref. I haven’t seen it back. The lad said it was a foul, but I can’t comment on that.

"We have a ‘no excuse’ mentality and can’t blame other people. We can only do what we can do.

"I hate blaming other people. What can we do?

"What I said was that the move was top and you can’t affect what decision the ref takes."

Trailing 2-0 at the break after a fine opener from Finn Azaz and a Tommy Conway header, a combination of strong goalkeeping from Ivor Pandur and a lack of ruthlessness from the hosts kept City in the game and they pulled one back from substitute Mason Burstow on 71 minutes with his first touch.

Hull threatened to set up a dramatic final period of the game with chances coming at both ends, before Conway’s second made the game safe for the hosts.

Dawson added: "It’s difficult because emotion always runs deep when you are on a run like we are on. We’ve lost another game and it’s hard and I feel the pain with the players in there and all the staff and we are feeling it, of course we are.

"We’ve got to take into context what we’ve asked them to do. You are never pleased, but they kept going to the end.

"At 2-0, we gave poor goals away, especially the first one which I was really disappointed with. At half-time, it was: ‘What are you going to do about it; stuck to the plan?’ I thought to a man, they did.

"We scored a really good goal. Fair play to Abu (Kamara) and the subs made a real impact when Chrissy (Bedia), Marv (Mehlem) and Gilo (Ryan Giles) came on and obviously Mason (Burstow) scored.

"On the side, I was confident and thought we’d get back in the game. But against a good team and players, there will be little moments in games where you have to be so clinical in what you do and we weren’t for the third game.”

Dawson says he expects to speak to the City hierarchy on Saturday evening regarding plans for the training week after initially being told to focus on preparations for the Boro game.

A host of names have been linked with the Hull post following the departure of Tim Walter.