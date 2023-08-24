HULL CITY head coach Liam Rosenior says that the club are chasing three unnamed targets alongside Aston Villa duo Jaden Philogene and Keinan Davis – including a goalkeeper and another midfielder.

The Tigers are close to sealing a £5m double deal to bring in midfielder Philogene and striker Davis.

Rosenior kept tight-lipped when asked directly about the pair on Wednesday afternoon, but did reveal that the club were hoping to sign five players before next week's summer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There’s things bubbling away. It has been widely reported on a few players we could be interested in and hopefully, we get some good news with that really soon.

Hull City's Oscar Estupinan, who is attracting interest from Spain. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA.

"For me, we have worked really, really hard to identify them (all players). Not just in those forward positions, we have got other things going on – the goalkeeping situation and another really exciting thing going on in a midfield position that we want to add to as well.

On chairman Acun Ilcali’s suggestion that City are targeting five players, Rosenior continued: "That is a fair number.

"For us to be where we want to be, we need competition in every area of the pitch. At the moment, there are a few talks going on with players which I am really excited about. Not (just) the ones reported."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While City are busy on the incoming front, there has been speculation about players leaving the club, including last season's top-scorer Oscar Estupinan, said to be attracting interest from Spanish clubs Granada and Real Valladolid.

Meanwhile, Ryan Longman has been in talks with Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagümrük over a season-long loan move.

On whether there are any imminent outgoings, Rosenior added: "Not close on what I have been notified. There's interest in our players.