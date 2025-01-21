Hull City chief hails Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt plus prospect of two new signings ahead of Sheffield United trip

HULL CITY head coach Ruben Selles hailed the goalscoring contribution from loanee Joe Gelhardt after his fine late strike provided a spot of hope going forward on a night when the Tigers’ toils continued on home soil against QPR.

On his first Championship start since August 2023, Gelhardt, who recently joined Hull from Leeds United, netted a superb late lob.

Unfortunately, City were 2-0 down at that stage after quick-fire second-half goals from Kenneth Paal and Koki Saito and Gelhardt’s goal – his previous competitive strike was at the start of 2023-24 in an EFL Cup tie for Leeds – was mere consolation.

Relegation-threatened Hull have won just two home games at league level this term and their record in comfortably the worst in the division.

Selles said: "I think it is always difficult to come to a new club and try and perform immediately. I think he did it and looked like a player who has been playing for us for a couple of months I’ve been here.

"I think he has a lot of improvements (to come) in his game, but he was as good as the team.

"I’m not disappointed with the performance of the team, I think the team was competitive, but I was disappointed with the way we conceded two goals and the way we didn’t take our chances.

"It was an even, equal game against a good opponent."

Lewie Coyle will be assessed ahead of Friday night’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield United after missing the match with QPR through injury.

Selles confirmed that Abu Kamara was not involved against the R’s due to a hip injury that he picked up in training on Monday which restricted his movement.

The City chief expects him to be available for the Bramall Lane trip.

Lincoln Henrique – a Brazilian attacking midfielder/winger - and Belgian midfielder Eliot Matazo watched the game from the stands with the duo set to follow on from the arrival of Blackpool striker Kyle Joseph with City also chasing several other players including loan winger Sorba Thomas, who is currently at French outfit Nantes on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town.

Hull are keen to bring him back to Yorkshire.

Selles added: “To be honest, I don’t have any update today as I didn’t want to have any. I know we are very close to some of them and they were here tonight.

"That means that they are close to being available and the club will make an announcement, if it’s official, tonight or tomorrow.