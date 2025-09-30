Hull City chief on what he said at half-time against Preston, 'fighter' Oli McBurnie and the returning Liam Millar
City plumbed the depths in a desperately-poor first half, where the defensive deficiencies were exposed as goals from Thierry Small and Michael Smith gave Nortth End an early 2-0 advantage.
Jakirovic waited until the break to change things around and made a triple substitution, with Joe Gelhardt, Liam Miller – making his first appearance in 11 months – and Regan Slater coming on for Cody Drameh, cuplable for the first goal, Kasey Palmer and Amir Hadziahmetovic.
A goal from top-scorer Oli McBurnie revived the crowd early in the second periiod and he plundered a leveller on 74 minutes, with Ryan Giles being the supplier on both occasions down teh left.
Jakirovic, whose side host Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby on Saturday lunch-time, said: "First, we made two mistakes and two chances to score and it was two-zero and we were struggling until half-time with basic things, passing and losing the ball very easily.
"We didn’t do anything, especially in duels. They were much stronger than us and at half-time, I decided to change and make three substitutions to bring us energy and also I knew if we could score the first goal (of the second half), it would be a completely different game.
"These three players, Liam, Regsy (Slater) and Joffy (Gelhardt) brought us a lot of energy and we were better in challenges and better on the ball.
"Because we tried to spread them in the defensive line with five and a three (midfielders) in the pockets and in half-spaces, with Regsy and Joffy. "In the first half, we didn’t have a good connection between our centre-backs and midfield players and that was the reason I changed. I had to change something.
"There was too much space and time for the first goal and they punished us and that player (Small) was a quality player in one v ones.
"The second goal was also very easy and simple. He (Smith) had a lot of space and time and technically he could shoot the ball and you don’t have a chance.
"We speak about different players conceding goals and maybe I need a different psychological approach.
"It was a very good reaction at half-time, but you are behind 2-0, the next goal will change everything. That was the message and the reaction was perfect.”
On the impact of McBurnie, who took his tally to seven goals for the season – and five in his last four matches – and Millar, who had been out since last October with a serious knee injury, Jakirovic added: "Of course, we are very happy. He (McBurnie) is a fighter and leader.
"We need to keep this feeling for the next game. And we almost won it, but for an unbelievable save from the goalkeeper.
"When I speak to Liam, he’s ready all the time. But we have to show a little bit of caution.
"But Liam looks good in training and I’ wait for the right moments and I thought it was a home game and not away and I am very satisfied with him. He’s a very dangerous, fast player with Gilo (Ryan Giles) down the left.”