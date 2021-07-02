Hull City close in on ex-Arsenal starlet, ex-Huddersfield Town star could seal huge move
Hull City are set for a busy couple of months, as they look to secure further quality new signings ahead of the summer transfer window closing at the end of August.
So far this summer, the Tigers have already brought in the likes of exciting winger Randell Williams and midfielder George Moncur, as well as securing a loan deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.
Speaking ahead of the new season, Hull star George Honeyman reflect on the challenge his side face in stepping back up to the second tier again this season, and said: “The Championship is probably the hardest league in the world to predict
“Every game will be a tough one and it’s just about taking them one at a time like we did last season. That puts you in the best position to go out and try to win each game, and you just have to thrive on playing the types of teams we’re going to be facing.
“We’re not here to enjoy playing them, we’re here to try and beat them and we can’t wait for the season to start.
“If I can combine my numbers from last season in terms of goals and assists, I feel I can have another successful season but mainly I just want to be playing week in and week out again to help the team have a good season at Championship level.
“To do that, we have to get our pre-season work done first and then we can crack on. In football you have to find ways to keep motivated and we have every motivation possible for the new season. We can’t wait for the challenge.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Hull City Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: