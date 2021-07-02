Hull City close in on ex-Arsenal starlet, ex-Huddersfield Town star could seal huge move

So far this summer, the Tigers have already brought in the likes of exciting winger Randell Williams and midfielder George Moncur, as well as securing a loan deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Hull star George Honeyman reflect on the challenge his side face in stepping back up to the second tier again this season, and said: “The Championship is probably the hardest league in the world to predict

“Every game will be a tough one and it’s just about taking them one at a time like we did last season. That puts you in the best position to go out and try to win each game, and you just have to thrive on playing the types of teams we’re going to be facing.

“We’re not here to enjoy playing them, we’re here to try and beat them and we can’t wait for the season to start.

“If I can combine my numbers from last season in terms of goals and assists, I feel I can have another successful season but mainly I just want to be playing week in and week out again to help the team have a good season at Championship level.

“To do that, we have to get our pre-season work done first and then we can crack on. In football you have to find ways to keep motivated and we have every motivation possible for the new season. We can’t wait for the challenge.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Hull City Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Tykes face competition for Perica Barnsley look set to face stiff competition to sign Watford striker Stipe Perica, with a number of second tier sides set to be chasing him. The Tykes have reportedly recently lodge a £1.5m bid for the ex-Chelsea starlet. (The Athletic) Photo: Marc Atkins Buy photo

2. Millers turn down offer for Crooks Ipswich Town are believed to have had a bid in the region of £400k turned down for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks. The 27-year-old, who has also been linked with Derby and Peterborough, previously played for Scottish giants Rangers. (Football League World) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

3. Posh bring back Marriott Peterborough United have re-signed their former forward Jack Marriott, who agreed to return to London Road after being released by Derby County. He smashed his way to 27 league goals in one season for the Posh back in 2017/18. (Club website) Photo: Catherine Ivill Buy photo

4. Forest join Marcondes chase Nottingham Forest are the latest side to take an interest in free agent Emiliano Marcondes, and are believed to have opened talks with the ex-Brentford star. West Brom and Barnsley have also been linked with the dynamic midfielder. (Football Insider) Photo: Steve Bardens Buy photo