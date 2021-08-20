Hull City close to signing another centre-forward, confirms Grant McCann

Hull City head coach Grant McCann. Picture: Getty Images

Head coach Grant McCann said on Thursday morning that he is looking to add an extra dimension to his forward line, confirming that the Tigers are at an advanced stage of negotiations with a transfer target.

Any deal would depend on City being able to ship one of their existing players out due to the fact they are currently operating under a transfer embargo and are not permitted a squad in excess of 25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with movement in the opposite direction imminent, the Northern Irishman revealed that he is close to being able to bolster his attacking options.

"We're looking to add a forward player to the group, we're close, but it's not close until it's actually done," McCann said.

"It will probably be the early part of next week when it gets done. We want to add, of course we do, we are looking to bring a permanent forward into the football club.

"I think it's important because we won't see Mallik [Wilks] until after the international break. Ryan Longman might be back next Saturday but George Honeyman and George Moncur won't be available until after the international break.

"So, to add numbers to the forward area of the pitch is key for us. We want to bring something different to what we have got up there."

"And we still have a loan space left if we need to do anything else."

McCann currently has two big, powerful centre-forwards in the shape of Josh Magennis and Tom Eaves at his disposal, but went on to reveal that he is in the market for a "number nine" in a different mould.

He added: "He can play through the middle, different to Magennis, different to Eaves, more of an on-the-shoulder number nine.

"It's something we've been looking for all summer. We've got players up there who can do that - Mallik Wilks and Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Longman - but we wanted to bring somebody in who has that real instinct in the number nine position.

"Hopefully we can get it done, it's nearly there but we're just waiting on the go-ahead, which may not be until after the weekend because he may be involved with his team."