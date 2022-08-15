Hull City closing in on another new signing as Fenerbahce midfielder set to join Shota Arveladze's side

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Greek international, who can play across the front three and in attacking midfield, is set to join Hull on loan before the trip to West Brom this weekend.

The 28-year-old, who has been caped 26 times by his country, has yet to make a competitive appearance for Fenerbahce this season.

He played in 23 of the club's 38 league games last term as they finished second in the Turkish Super Lig.

Dimitrios Pelkas is close to joining Hull City on loan from Fenerbahce. Picture: Getty Images.

Hull have lost George Honeyman and Keane Lewis-Potter this window and have been keen to strengthen at the top end of the pitch.

After his side's 2-1 win over Norwich City on Saturday, Arveladze said he expects Hull to remain busy in the transfer market before it closes on September 1.

"I can only say that he's a very good player," said Arveladze of Pelkas.

"He's been at Fenerbahce showing his quality there, he's a national team player which everybody knows.

"I don't know how quickly it's going to end or not, but he will give us extra quality in the top part of the field with his creativity and ability to deliver balls to other players.

"He can go past a man, which is good for us."