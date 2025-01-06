Hull City closing in on signing with former Middlesbrough and Rotherham United star 'undergoing medical'
The Yorkshire-born midfielder has been plying his trade in the United States since last year, when he joined Real Salt Lake from Middlesbrough.
An imposing and versatile figure, he boasts a wealth of experience in the EFL and starred in the Championship for both the Millers and Boro.
According to BBC Radio Humberside’s James Hogarth, he is undergoing a medical with a view to potentially completing a permanent move to the MKM Stadium.
It now appears possible he could become the first signing of the Ruben Selles era, with Tim Walter having been in charge while summer business was conducted.
Crooks cut his teeth within Manchester United’s academy but finished his footballing education with Huddersfield Town.
He started his career with the Terriers but found first-team opportunities limited, eventually joining Scunthorpe United in search of minutes.
His exploits with the Iron landed Crooks a move to Rangers, but his move north of the border did not quite work out.
Northampton Town brought Crooks back to England on a permanent basis before he returned to Yorkshire for productive spells at Rotherham and Middlesbrough.
Since making his stateside switch, he has scored three goals and registered four assists across 33 appearances for Real Salt Lake.
