Luton Town's game against Coventry City could change the equation for Hull City on Saturday but coach Ruben Selles insists it will not alter their approach.

A win in the 12.30pm kick-off for a Coventry side looking to cement their position in the Championship could leave the Tigers realistically only needing to draw with Derby County to guarantee their pace in next season's Championship.

In theory, Hull could be overhauled after that, but it would take a goal difference miracle on the final weekend.

A victory will keep them safe regardless, and Selles insists that is how his team will pay.

FOCUS: Ruben Selles (Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"It's not going to change my message," said Selles. "Whatever the result in the other game, my message is going to be to try and win the game at any cost.

"We don't want to speculate, we don't just want to think about the other result or if one point is enough. I's a game for the three points and if we win, we secure the club for next season in the Championship.

"That's all that matters.

"If Luton lose it will be exactly the same, we will still try to win to close things before the last game of the season (at Portsmouth, a week on Saturday)."

Matt Crooks is back from suspension to add to the squad which beat Preston North End.