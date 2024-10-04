Hull City coach Tim Walter playing cards close to his chest as he considers shuffling the pack

Hull City coach Tim Walter has already shown he is prepared to change a winning side but he is pondering whether to alter a winning squad for Saturday's game at Norwich City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walter has shuffled his pack across three consecutive Championship wins which have finally got the Tigers up and running for the season but as the XI has changed, the 20-man squad has remained the same.

With Dogukan Sinik, Ryan Longman and Andy Smith his only injured outfielders, Walter is enjoying having options, including two players offering the opportunity to freshen things up at the end of a long week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defender Charlie Hughes is in contention after surgery to remove his appendix last month and striker Joao Pedro is getting up to speed after joining as a free agent. Both are yet to make their Hull debuts.

“I have the choice to take 11 out of 24 or 25 so that's good,” said Walter, when asked if he might change things from the squad which won at Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.

“We can change or maybe we won't. Everything is possible for me.

“Every game is important and every game is difficult to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's not about the third game in the week, every game is difficult and every game is different, so you have to take it like it is and and have to try to bring your best performance on the pitch.”

CONFIDENCE BOOST: Hull City striker Chris Bedia

With both Hughes and Pedro the decision is between adding a fresh face (or two) to a winning squad, or using the positivity recent results have generated to buy time and allow them to continue working on their fitness over the next fortnight, when Hull will be making their now customary trip to Turkey for a training camp – this one in Antalya.

Saturday's is Hull's last game before the Championship breaks for international football. They do not return until October 20, when they are due to host current leaders Sunderland.

If Walter is enjoying having those choices, he seems to be enjoying keeping people guessing even more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about centre-back Hughes, he teased: “He was in full training, so maybe he can be (involved) or we are waiting until after the national break.

“Everything is possible, I don't know at the moment.”

And on one-cap Italy international Pedro: “He could also be (involved). He's now getting better for the physicality.”

If it has been a positive seven days for the team, it has been even more so for Chris Bedia, the targetman striker loaned from Union Berlin this season.

The 28-year-old, pictured, scored his first goal for the club with a late penalty in the 4-1 win over Cardiff City and as per the old adage, one instantly brought two, scoring the second goal in the 3-1 victory at QPR days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Bedia and his team it is about keeping the confidence going without letting it overflow.