New Hull City signing Tyler Smith, pictured on his Sheffield United debut earlier this month. Picture: Joe Prior/Getty Images.

Smith, who has signed a two-year deal with the option of a further year, has finally sealed his switch to East Yorkshire after days of speculation.

The Sheffield-born player previously played under Tigers head coach McCann during a loan spell at Doncaster in early 2019, scoring twice in 14 appearances for the club in their play-off campaign of 2018-19 - with 12 of those appearances coming off the bench.

Smith has spent the last few seasons out on loan with Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town and struck ten times in all competitions for the Robins in 2020-21 during a season-long stint in Wiltshire.

McCann has now provided him a cherished chance at regular game-time at Championship level.

Smith made his debut for the Blades in their Carabao Cup tie with Carlisle United earlier this month.

On the signing, McCann said: “We are delighted to get this deal done. Tyler is a player I know well, having spent time with him during my time at Doncaster, where we took him on loan from Sheffield United.

“He’s a great age at 22 and wants to learn and improve, which is always a key ingredient in our recruitment. He plays on the shoulder and wants to stretch teams, and we feel he will thrive in our environment.