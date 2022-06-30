City - owned by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali - travel to Istanbul to face marquee opponents at the Sakarya Ataturk Stadium on Sunday, July 10.

Fenerbahce's ranks include the likes of former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, former West Ham and Everton striker Enner Valencia and ex-QPR player Bright Osayi-Samuel, alongside several Turkish internationals.

Hull are set to complete a move for Fener midfielder Ozan Tufan shortly, having reached an agreement with the Istanbul club.

MKM Stadium, home of Hull City AFC.

The game kicks off at 7.30pm.

After facing Fenerbahce, Hull head to southern Spain for a warm-weather training camp before returning to England.

During their time in Marbella, they will face Segunda Division outfit Malaga in a friendly at the Marbella Football Centre on Saturday, July 16. Kick-off is 6.30pm.

Earlier in the day, a City line-up will also be in action at the same venue where they will face an under-23 side representing Premier League side Brighton in the morning (10.30am).