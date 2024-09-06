Hull City: Deadline-day signing expected to be available despite not being on official EFL squad list
On Friday the Football League published the squad lists for all 72 clubs, plus lists of the contracted under-21 players who can supplement it.
One name notable by its absence was that of 22-year-old Algerian winger Belloumi, who signed for the Tigers on deadline evening last week, too late to make his debut at Leeds United.
The Yorkshire Post has contacted Hull about the omission and been assured that Balloumi, one of 15 summer signings, has been officially listed and registered to play.
Even when Belloumi is added, Hull will have the scope to add two free agents who can be signed outside of transfer windows, and Colombian midfielder Steven Alzate is expected to take one of those spots after being released by Brighton and Hove Albion.
That apart, only players on either the senior or junior lists can appear in Football League games until the transfer window re-opens in January.
HULL CITY SQUAD: Chris Bedia, Finley Burns, Lewie Coyle, Cody Drameh, Ryan Giles, Matty Jacob, Will Jarvis, Alfie Jones, Ryan Longman, Sean McLoughlin, Marvin Mehlem, Liam Millar, Abdulkadir Omur, Kasey Palmer, Ivor Pandur, Gustavo Puerta, Anthony Racioppo, Carl Rushworth, Dogukan Sinik, Regan Slater, Andy Smith, Oscar Zambrano.
