Hull City fail in attempt to overturn Joao Pedro red card

Stuart Rayner
Chief Football Writer

Published 10th Mar 2025, 19:04 BST
Hull City have failed in their attempt to have a red card shown to Joao Pedro on Saturday overturned.

The 33-year-old striker was sent off a minute after opening the scoring at home to Bristol City, in a game which finished 1-0.

Hull cited other precedents to argue the foul was only worthy of a yellow card, but their message fell on stony ground.

The Tigers’ six-goal top-scorer will therefore be suspended for home games against Oxford United and Luton Town, plus the trip to West Bromwich Albion they sandwich.

