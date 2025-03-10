Hull City fail in attempt to overturn Joao Pedro red card
Hull City have failed in their attempt to have a red card shown to Joao Pedro on Saturday overturned.
The 33-year-old striker was sent off a minute after opening the scoring at home to Bristol City, in a game which finished 1-0.
Hull cited other precedents to argue the foul was only worthy of a yellow card, but their message fell on stony ground.
The Tigers’ six-goal top-scorer will therefore be suspended for home games against Oxford United and Luton Town, plus the trip to West Bromwich Albion they sandwich.