Hull City fail in attempt to overturn Joao Pedro red card

Hull City have failed in their attempt to have a red card shown to Joao Pedro on Saturday overturned.

The 33-year-old striker was sent off a minute after opening the scoring at home to Bristol City, in a game which finished 1-0.

Hull cited other precedents to argue the foul was only worthy of a yellow card, but their message fell on stony ground.