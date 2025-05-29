Hull City fans favourite moves on to take first senior coaching role
The midfielder is to join Cork City in his hometown as assistant manager.
The 35-year-old former midfielder had been work as the Tigers' "Professional Development Phase Coach", the latest of several roles since he joined the academy in 2023. Meyler started off working with under-15s on a casual basis, and has also worked with the under-18s.
He has also worked with the Republic of Ireland Under-17s, a mark of his reputation within the game.
Meyler spent six years in black and amber as a player, appearing in the 2014 FA Cup final against Arsenal, and the 2016 Champioinship play-off final as a substitute. He also won automatic promotion in 2013.
He left Hull in 2018, and was forced to retire the following year, aged only 30, after accepting defeat in his battle against an injury in his right knee.
Meyler was a product of Cork's youth system, making three senior appearances before being brought to England by Sunderland, then managed by fellow Corkman Roy Keane.
The Rebels are ninth in the 10-team League of Ireland after 17 matches.
"Since retiring from playing, I have really enjoyed the coaching side of the game and this is an opportunity that I am really looking forward to," said Meyler. "I have spoken to Ger (Nash, the manager) at length about the role and I am excited about what lies ahead.
"I know that Ger is very keen to have a really strong Cork representation among the players and staff and, as both a Corkman and a former player, this club means a lot to me and I will do everything in my power to help us progress.”
