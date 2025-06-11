Hull City finally confirm new coach after drawn-out chase

Hull City have confirmed Sergej Jakirovic as their new head coach.

The news ends a drawn-out saga and will allow the Tigers to press ahead with rebuilding their squad after a 2024-25 which saw them go from seventh in the previous campaign to escaping relegation on goal difference on the final day of the season.

Ruben Selles was sacked for his part in that on May 15, but it has taken until now to bring in his replacement.

Owner/chairman Acun Ilicali has been fixed on Jakirovic for some time after the Bosnian apparently emerged as first choice from their interview process, but the late-finishing Turkish season, work permit applications for Jakirovic and his coaching team of Marko Salatovic, Marin Ivancic and Andjelo Roguljic, and contract negotiations have delayed the appointment until now.

THE CHOSEN ONE: Sergej Jakirovic (Image: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

That in turn has delayed the club's recruitment drive, with Ilicali wisely saying in May he did not want to make signings until a new coach was in place.

Jakirovic recovered from a difficult start to last season to impress Ilicali with his work for Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.

Jakirovic moved to Turkey in January after being sacked by Dinamo Zagreb. He led the Croatian club to a league and cup double in 2023-24, then qualified them for the newly-expanded Champions League but when they started it with the biggest defeat in group-phase football, 9-2 against Bayern Munich, and he was sacked two days later.

But his time in Turkey was a resounding success, taking a team in the relegation zone to 13th in the table with football which met with the approval of Ilicali, who puts a high premium on entertainment as well as results.

STAYING ON: Hull City coach Andy Dawson (Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Kayserispor won eight of his 17 matches, scoring 23 goals. That included a 3-3 draw with Fenerbahce, where Ilicali is vice-president.

The press release announcing hsi arrival pointedly referred to his goal per game (1.84) and win ration (58.9 per cent) across a career which has also taken in Sesvete, Gorica, Maribor, Zrinjski Mostar and Rijeka.

Ilıcalı said: “After a thorough and extensive recruitment process alongside Mustafa Yokes, Jared Dublin and Martin Hodge, we are delighted to secure the services of Sergej.

“We believe in the football that he will bring to the MKM Stadium for us and importantly, he has proven himself to be a winner throughout his career.

“My dream for our club has never changed from the first day I took over, and I believe in Sergej.”

The former Bosnia midfielder won the Bulgarian Cup and Super Cup as a CSKA Sofia player, and the Bosnian Premier League with Zrinjski Mostar after a league record 13 straight wins in 2021-22.